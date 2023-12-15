Advertise With Us
New Bern police searching for missing teen

Kaitlynn Koonce
Kaitlynn Koonce(New Bern Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help finding a missing child.

New Bern police said that officers are looking for 16-year-old Kaitlynn Koonce.

Police said the child was last seen near Park Avenue on December 14th around 3 p.m.

It’s not known what she was wearing at the time.

The child has brown eyes, brown, curly, shoulder length hair, and she stands between 5′5′' and 5′6′'.

East Carolina University fall graduation ceremony today
Onslow County cancels Christmas events because of Sunday storms
