New Bern police searching for missing teen

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help finding a missing child.

New Bern police said that officers are looking for 16-year-old Kaitlynn Koonce.

Police said the child was last seen near Park Avenue on December 14th around 3 p.m.

It’s not known what she was wearing at the time.

The child has brown eyes, brown, curly, shoulder length hair, and she stands between 5′5′' and 5′6′'.

