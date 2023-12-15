Advertise With Us
Nash County duo sentenced to federal prison after theft of nearly sixty firearms

Kenneth Pomeroy and Rodney Alligood(Nash County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man who pled guilty to buying and selling stolen guns from a Nashville man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison today.

According to court documents, on August 9, 2023, Kenneth Pomeroy, a convicted felon, pled guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for possessing a firearm while a felon.

Court documents also show that Pomeroy’s co-conspirator, Rodney Alligood of Nash County, pled guilty to engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Alligood was sentenced to over four years in federal prison on September 26, 2023.

Documents show that the pair were arrested following the investigation into the theft of nearly 60 firearms.

“This case is a great example of how partnerships between local and federal law enforcement agencies take violent offenders off of the streets in our county,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “Criminals like these two defendants are contributing to the potential for illegal guns to end up in the wrong hands and be used for violence. I would like to personally thank the U.S., Attorney’s Office and the law enforcement officers involved for their hard work and dedication to making our communities safer each day.”

