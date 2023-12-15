Advertise With Us
Nash County deputies use armored car to arrest armed robbery suspect

Video from the Nash County Sheriff's Office shows deputies confronting a man they said is an armed robbery suspect.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.

Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department say that Curtis Pitts of Enfield robbed a Family Dollar in Whitakers this morning using a gun.

Deputies found Pitts at a trailer Friday and used an armored vehicle and K9 officers to get him to surrender.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Curtis Lamont Pitts
Curtis Lamont Pitts(Nash County SO)

