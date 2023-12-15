Nash County deputies use armored car to arrest armed robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.
Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department say that Curtis Pitts of Enfield robbed a Family Dollar in Whitakers this morning using a gun.
Deputies found Pitts at a trailer Friday and used an armored vehicle and K9 officers to get him to surrender.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.