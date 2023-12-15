Nash County deputies use armored car to arrest armed robbery suspect

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.

Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department say that Curtis Pitts of Enfield robbed a Family Dollar in Whitakers this morning using a gun.

Deputies found Pitts at a trailer Friday and used an armored vehicle and K9 officers to get him to surrender.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Curtis Lamont Pitts (Nash County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.