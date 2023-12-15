Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A jury has awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Friday’s damages verdict comes after Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, tearfully testified about becoming the target of a false conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani and other Republican allies of Donald Trump that made them fear for their lives.

Giuliani had already been found liable in the case.

The former New York mayor previously conceded in court documents that he falsely accused the women of ballot fraud in the election Trump lost.

