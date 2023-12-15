Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jury awards $148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani’s 2020 vote lies

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, a federal judge declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A jury has awarded $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Friday’s damages verdict comes after Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, tearfully testified about becoming the target of a false conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani and other Republican allies of Donald Trump that made them fear for their lives.

Giuliani had already been found liable in the case.

The former New York mayor previously conceded in court documents that he falsely accused the women of ballot fraud in the election Trump lost.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Strong coastal storm still targeting Sunday into Monday
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo
Dump truck accident in Farmville.
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations

Latest News

Renowned explorer and OCEARCH founder and expedition leader, Chris Fischer gave a presentation...
Presentation highlights white shark conservation
Children's Village Academy
UPDATE: Board member contests money misuse accusations surrounding Kinston charter school
Kenneth Pomeroy and Rodney Alligood
Nash County duo sentenced to federal prison after theft of nearly sixty firearms
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Burrow and future events
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Burrow and future events