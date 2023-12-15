Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Friday and Saturday; Rain and Wind coming Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies, dry air and light winds will allow the mercury to bottom out in the frosty mid 20s as the sun rises Friday. Friday and Saturday will stay dry with sunshine on Friday giving way to increasing clouds Saturday. Highs will go from the mid 50s Friday to 60° Saturday with winds staying under 10 mph both days. Everything changes on Sunday as a powerful coastal storm impacts eastern NC.

Heavy rain is expected to move in Sunday and continue into Monday, along with strong winds and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. A shift towards western NC would increase the risk for thunderstorms from I-95 to the coast. The latest trend is towards more of a coastal track, or Nor’easter type storm, with heavy rains and strong winds with a lower risk of thunderstorms, but will be monitoring that risk closely.

