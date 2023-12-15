Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Friday and Saturday; Rain and Wind coming Sunday

A strong storm will impact eastern NC Sunday into Monday
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold night ahead with another weekend storm on the way
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies, dry air and light winds will allow the mercury to bottom out in the frosty mid 20s as the sun rises Friday. Friday and Saturday will stay dry with sunshine on Friday giving way to increasing clouds Saturday. Highs will go from the mid 50s Friday to 60° Saturday with winds staying under 10 mph both days. Everything changes on Sunday as a powerful coastal storm impacts eastern NC.

Heavy rain is expected to move in Sunday and continue into Monday, along with strong winds and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. A shift towards western NC would increase the risk for thunderstorms from I-95 to the coast. The latest trend is towards more of a coastal track, or Nor’easter type storm, with heavy rains and strong winds with a lower risk of thunderstorms, but will be monitoring that risk closely.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Powerful coastal storm Sunday into Monday
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations
Dump truck accident in Farmville.
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident

Latest News

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold night ahead with another weekend storm on the way
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cold night ahead with another weekend storm on the way
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week
Jim Howard-WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly & dry through Friday; Tracking Sunday storm