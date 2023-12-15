Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 14 years on methamphetamine charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison on Friday.

According to the Eastern United States District Attorney Michael Easley’s office, 45-year-old Michael Dennis received the sentence for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court records show that Dennis pleaded guilty to the charge on May 23.

According to court documents, Dennis had multiple run-ins with Onslow County deputies throughout 2021 and 2022 that led to seizures of methamphetamine and other drugs.

On January 19, 2022, deputies say they were watching a Hubert, North Carolina, home after receiving complaints about drug activity.

According to deputies, they stopped a car that was leaving the home and they said that Dennis was driving.

Deputies said that a search of the car ended in the seizure of methamphetamine.

During a post-arrest interview, deputies say that Dennis confessed to having a pound of 49 grams of methamphetamine at a residence on Bratten Drive in Jacksonville.

Deputies say that they seized another 986 grams of 96% pure crystal methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, and $2,000 in cash from that address.

According to Easley’s office, Dennis’s federal conviction follows 11 prior North Carolina state felony convictions. These include two counts of common law robbery, attempted common law robbery, two counts of larceny from a person, and three counts of financial card theft.

