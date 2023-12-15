Advertise With Us
Hurricanes earn road win at Detroit

Carolina 2, Detroit 1
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Staal broke a tie midway through the second period and the Carolina Hurricanes held off the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Jack Drury also scored for Carolina and Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves. The Hurricanes finished off a six-game trip with consecutive victories after dropping the first four.

Michael Rasmussen scored for Detroit in the second period for his 100th career point. Ville Husso stopped 36 shots for the Red Wings. They have lost four of five.

Drury opened the scoring seconds after the Red Wings killed off a penalty. He tipped in Stefan Noesen’s shot at 4:48 of the first period.

Rasmussen tied it at 5:20 of the second on a shot from the right circle that beat Kochetkov on the short side.

A fortunate carom allowed the Hurricanes to regain the advantage with 8:12 left in the second. Brett Pesce dumped the puck into Detroit’s zone. Husso strayed from the crease to retrieve the puck, but it took an odd bounce and Staal tapped it in.

A tripping penalty against the Red Wings’ Andrew Copp with 2:53 remaining in the game hampered their chances of getting the tying goal.

Detroit played without its top two centers, Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher, who are on injured reserve. David Perron served the third game of his six-game league suspension for cross-checking Ottawa’s Artem Zub.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Nashville on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

