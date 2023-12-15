Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: BURROW is looking for forever snuggies!

ENC AT THREE has tips to help make your HOLIDAY PET ADOPTION a forever commitment
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Burrow and future events
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named BURROW whose an 8-week-old kitten.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: BURROW
FUR BABY FRIDAY: BURROW(WITN)

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this fur baby and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes BURROW would thrive in the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about JOJI...

“BURROW is just the sweetest! He’s such a little kitten who is ready to take on the world in a new forever home where he can be allowed to explore and take in any environment. His eyes can like see into your soul --- they’re mesmerizing. I think that just as much as he’s down for a good playtime, he will definitely be excited for a cuddle session too along with pets. Just look at how he was in the ‘Fur Baby Friday’ segment while I was rubbing his head, neck and back. He was loving every second. Anyone would be incredibly lucky to have him as their newest family addition.” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: BURROW
FUR BABY FRIDAY: BURROW(WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

Every Saturday in December is your chance to go “shopping for a cause” and play with fur babies who are available for adoption:

HSEC: THE 8TH ANNUAL CANINE COUTURE
HSEC: THE 8TH ANNUAL CANINE COUTURE(WITN)

There’s an event coming up with the HSEC that you may want to know about especially if you’re in need of a NEW CAR:

HSEC: SUBARU EVENT
HSEC: SUBARU EVENT(WITN)

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you especially if you know a thing or two about GIFT WRAPPING:

HSEC: GIFT WRAPPING
HSEC: GIFT WRAPPING(WITN)

Get ready to celebrate the HOLIDAYS with the HSEC by purchasing a WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

HSEC: HOLIDAY WREATHS FUNDRAISER
HSEC: HOLIDAY WREATHS FUNDRAISER(WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL
HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL(WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEETS FUNDRAISER
HSEC: BED SHEETS FUNDRAISER(WITN)

If you are a State Employee, there is a special way for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS
HSEC: SECC DONATIONS(WITN)

