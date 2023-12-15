Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina courthouse completes improvements

Carteret County Courthouse has reopened its parking lot.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A courthouse in the east has just been upgraded.

Carteret County says they have completed renovations to their courthouse parking lot, which is now open for public use.

The parking lot is at the intersection of Turner Street and Cedar Street in downtown Beaufort.

The parking lot had a temporary closure starting on Tuesday, October 17, and is now reopened.

The parking lot had repaving, parking realignment, and other enhancements aimed at improving safety.

