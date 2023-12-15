Advertise With Us
East Carolina University fall graduation ceremony today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning students at East Carolina University are hitting the graduation stage.

This morning roughly 2,000 students are graduating during ECU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony inside Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum to celebrate the fall class of 2023.

The university says the ceremony will start at 10 a.m.

A link to a live stream of the event will be available on the commencement website this morning.

The keynote speaker for today’s ceremony will be ECU Alumnus Kelly King.

Those not attending the commencement should avoid areas near the Grady-White Athletic Campus and Main Campus.

Officials also say traffic should be expected around Charles Boulevard, Elm Street, 14th Street, 10th Street, and Greenville Boulevard throughout the day.

