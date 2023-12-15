Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The driver of a dump truck was injured Thursday night when the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Highway Patrol says the dump truck carrying gravel was on Wesley Church Road in Farmville when they say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The truck went across US 264 Alt, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, 43-year-old Junior Paris of Greenville, was injured and transported to ECU Health. He is listed in stable condition.

Gravel and diesel fuel spilled out of the dump truck and charges are pending against Paris.

Roads in the area are blocked off while they try to remove the truck.

