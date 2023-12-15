Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunday’s storm still set to power up ahead of arrival

Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days
Charlie Ironmonger-WITN
Charlie Ironmonger-WITN
By Jim Howard
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies today will help air temperatures climb into the mid 50s. Cloud cover will start to spread over the area on Saturday but the heavy rain and wind we’ve been tracking all week will likely hold off until Sunday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s today and tomorrow with winds blowing in out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph for inland areas, 7 to 15 mph along the coast. And then Sunday’s storm arrives.

Both Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to the incoming low pressure system that will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Eastern NC. Winds will accelerate during the morning, peaking Sunday evening through Sunday night. Wind speeds for inland areas will range between 20 to 30 mph sustained Sunday evening with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Along the coast, wind speeds will fluctuate between 30 to 40 mph sustained with gusts peaking at 50-60 mph. These winds will lead to an oceanside surge of two to four feet along the Outer Banks. Communities along the Pamlico and Neuse Rivers will see water levels rise two to three feet Sunday evening through Sunday night. High tide Sunday night is set for 11 p.m. Rainfall will taper off quickly late Sunday night after increasing from sunrise to sunset. Rainfall totals will range between one to three inches.

The rain will be light and scattered Monday morning, going quiet Monday afternoon. Winds, on the other hand, will swing around from the east-southeast Sunday to the west-northwest Monday. This will force the high water in the rivers back down into the Pamlico Sound, creating a soundside flooding threat for the Outer Banks from Ocracoke to Oregon Inlet. Water levels could rise between one to three feet. Winds will slowly relax late Monday, turning our stormy pattern calm for the last work week before Christmas.

High pressure will keep skies clear and sunny from Tuesday through Friday, pushing air temperatures up from the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday to the low 50s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will dip back down below freezing next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

