Charlie the elf surprises WITN Sunrise Show

Charlie the elf surprises Sunrise crew 2023(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A famous elf made a surprise visit to WITN’s Sunrise show 10 days before the Christmas holiday.

Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger the elf flew from the North Pole and joined the sunrise cast for the morning newscast.

He surprised Jim Howard with cookie dough, a toy, and a holly-jolly attitude during a weather forecast in the 5 a.m. hour.

Charlie promised to make him and the rest of the Sunrise crew cookies.

At the end of the show, he brought out warm cookies for Jim, Jacyn, and the production crew.

