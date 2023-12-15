Charity volunteers pack bags of joys for families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One charity here in the East spent the morning making families in need’s season a little brighter.

Catholic Charities Tar River Region handed out bags of toys, gift cards, winter coats, and books to hundreds of families who lined up to receive help with making their holiday season a happy one.

Catholic Charities say that they partnered with Toys For Tots to help with their program.

“This brings Christmas home for us here,” said Liz McDowell Catholic Charities Regional Director. “All of our volunteers get into it and we just get to give Christmas to kids who may not get to get Christmas”

Families in need signed up ahead of time and gave volunteers their children’s ages to ensure appropriate age toys were given to each child.

Volunteers packed the toys into bags for each family throughout the day on Wednesday through Friday and families were given an assigned time to pick up their packages over three days.

Volunteers say that around 350 families with a combined nearly 700 children will have Christmas gifts this Christmas because of the giveaway.

