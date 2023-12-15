Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charity volunteers pack bags of joys for families in need

Volunteers packed the toys into bags for each family throughout the day on Wednesday through...
Volunteers packed the toys into bags for each family throughout the day on Wednesday through Friday and families were given an assigned time to pick up their packages over three days.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One charity here in the East spent the morning making families in need’s season a little brighter.

Catholic Charities Tar River Region handed out bags of toys, gift cards, winter coats, and books to hundreds of families who lined up to receive help with making their holiday season a happy one.

Catholic Charities say that they partnered with Toys For Tots to help with their program.

“This brings Christmas home for us here,” said Liz McDowell Catholic Charities Regional Director. “All of our volunteers get into it and we just get to give Christmas to kids who may not get to get Christmas”

Families in need signed up ahead of time and gave volunteers their children’s ages to ensure appropriate age toys were given to each child.

Volunteers packed the toys into bags for each family throughout the day on Wednesday through Friday and families were given an assigned time to pick up their packages over three days.

Volunteers say that around 350 families with a combined nearly 700 children will have Christmas gifts this Christmas because of the giveaway.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Strong coastal storm still targeting Sunday into Monday
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations
Dump truck accident in Farmville.
Dump truck driver injured in Pitt County accident

Latest News

Michael Dennis
Jacksonville man sentenced to more than 14 years on methamphetamine charge
(Source: WECT)
A US pine species thrives when burnt, Southerners rekindling a ‘fire culture’ to boost its range
ENC congressman seeking feedback surrounding potential renewal of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act parts
Beth Wood appears in a Wake County courtroom earlier this year.
Departing North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to misusing state vehicle, gets probation