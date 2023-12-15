919 vs 252 All-Star High School football game is Saturday at John Paul II

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The third annual 919 vs 252 high school football all-star game is Saturday at 2 PM at Greenville’s John Paul the Second High School.

The teams holding practices today and tomorrow to get ready to show their skills for college coaches. The 252 guys were putting in some work in the cold Thursday night at Farmville Central high school. 919 went at J.H. Rose. They practice again on Friday.

