Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Coldest Night of the Week

Heavy rain and strong winds still on track for Sunday
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures drop quickly overnight! We’ll be in the 20s by midnight as temperatures hit their lowest point of the week. We’ll walk out the door to 20s inland and near-freezing temperatures at the coast. Cold air won’t linger as sunshine takes us into the mid-50s. Saturday will be even nicer even with increasing clouds. Sunday and Monday will be the problem days as a Nor’easter swings by. Rain could slide in for southern parts of ENC before sunrise and spread northward through the day. The biggest impact will likely come Sunday afternoon through Monday morning as the heaviest of the rain and strongest winds arrive. 1-3″ of rain will be possible in 12 hours or less with wind gusts increasing to 40-60 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast and across the Outer Banks. These winds will have the best chance of causing power outages and driving water up the Neuce/Pamlico Rivers. We can’t rule out a severe threat but for now, it looks very low to no threat. Not much rain is expected heading into Monday. Winds will be the big issue as they switch around and push water down the rivers into the Sounds. As this system leaves, another disturbance comes in behind to continue clouds and showers chances into Monday night/Tuesday. We’ll also see a colder airmass arrive dropping highs and lows back below average.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

