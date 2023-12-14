Advertise With Us
Woman rescued 4 days after crashing her car into a canyon

Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.
Rescuers saved a 72-year-old woman found alive four days after she crashed her car into a canyon.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) - A 72-year-old woman missing for four days has been found alive after crashing her car in a canyon.

Officials in Canyon County, Idaho said Penny Kay Clark was reported missing Dec. 5.

Four days later, her car was spotted 200 yards down a canyon wall, and Clark was found nearby in a ravine.

When rescuers reached her, she was conscious, alert and able to be carried out by first responders.

The Canyon County Sheriff said it’s miraculous she was found.

Clark is recovering from her injuries at a hospital.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers...
The Canyon County Sheriff's Office reported the woman was conscious and alert when rescuers got to her.(Canyon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

