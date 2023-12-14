Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday by watching football and drinking whiskey

Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.
Florence Hackman plans to celebrate her 105th birthday in style this weekend.(WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio resident is getting ready to celebrate a milestone birthday this weekend with a few of her favorites.

Florence Hackman says she loves the Cincinnati Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

This Saturday, she will be celebrating her birthday with the Deerfield Township Fire Department and some whiskey, including Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, as she watches the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Hackman was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 16, 1918.

She worked for the Union Central Life Insurance Company before focusing on raising a family.

Hackman currently resides at the senior living Traditions of Deerfield where the team will be helping her celebrate her big day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified

Latest News

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) jogs off the court after getting ejected...
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Asylum-seekers walk to a U.S. Border Patrol van after crossing the nearby border with...
Biden considers new border and asylum restrictions as he tries to reach Senate deal for Ukraine aid
FILE - Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, looks on before walking into Barbers Hill High...
Black high school student suspended over hairstyle likely won’t return to his class anytime soon
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police respond to carjacking