A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say

Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana, authorities said.
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana, authorities said.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Four people were found dead after a Madison, Indiana house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the four people were found in the southeastern Indiana home by firefighters after a fire broke out around 4 p.m.

Despite life-saving measures, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Naomi Briner, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner. Police said it is believed that Briner was the mother of the three younger victims.

Officials said further investigation shows that all four appeared to have been shot where they were found in the house.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Authorities did not say who was responsible for the shootings or what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

