WITN Home for the Holidays with Dave Jordan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our fourth Home for the Holidays segment, Dave Jordan shows us how to make a special recipe from a family friend.

To make Dave’s Five Layer Cookies, you’ll need:

1/2 stick of margarine

1 cup of graham cracker crumbs

1 package of shredded coconut

1 six-ounce package of butterscotch morsels

1 six-ounce package of chocolate chips

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 cup of nuts

Instructions:

Melt the margarine in a 9/13-inch pan. Layer the ingredients in order. You don’t want to mix anything. Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Cut into squares when cool and enjoy.

Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!

Be sure to join us Friday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Courtney Bunting shares a recipe for Thumbprint Cookies.

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment. (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.