WITN Home for the Holidays with Dave Jordan
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our fourth Home for the Holidays segment, Dave Jordan shows us how to make a special recipe from a family friend.
To make Dave’s Five Layer Cookies, you’ll need:
- 1/2 stick of margarine
- 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs
- 1 package of shredded coconut
- 1 six-ounce package of butterscotch morsels
- 1 six-ounce package of chocolate chips
- 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup of nuts
Instructions:
Melt the margarine in a 9/13-inch pan. Layer the ingredients in order. You don’t want to mix anything. Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Cut into squares when cool and enjoy.
Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!
Be sure to join us Friday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Courtney Bunting shares a recipe for Thumbprint Cookies.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.