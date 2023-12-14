WITN Home for the Holidays with Dave Jordan

Advertise With Us
Dave Jordan makes Five Layer Cookies.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our fourth Home for the Holidays segment, Dave Jordan shows us how to make a special recipe from a family friend.

To make Dave’s Five Layer Cookies, you’ll need:

  • 1/2 stick of margarine
  • 1 cup of graham cracker crumbs
  • 1 package of shredded coconut
  • 1 six-ounce package of butterscotch morsels
  • 1 six-ounce package of chocolate chips
  • 1 can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 cup of nuts

Instructions:

Melt the margarine in a 9/13-inch pan.  Layer the ingredients in order.  You don’t want to mix anything.  Bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees.  Cut into squares when cool and enjoy.

Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!

Be sure to join us Friday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Courtney Bunting shares a recipe for Thumbprint Cookies.

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
