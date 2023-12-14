Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Threat of severe weather scraps Tarboro Christmas parade

The Tarboro Christmas parade has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather on Sunday.
The Tarboro Christmas parade has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather on Sunday.(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather Grinch has succeeded in stopping the Tarboro Christmas parade.

The Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that their annual Christmas parade will not be held this Sunday because of the threat of severe weather.

“We have consulted with several of our local television weather departments and some of our trusted advisors to make this decision,” Chamber Director Dave Sharpe said.

Sharpe also said that logistics and time constraints will make it impossible to reschedule the parade.

“We understand this is disappointing, and trust us, no one is more disappointed than our staff,” said Sharpe. “We thank the Town of Tarboro, The Tarboro Police Department, The Public Works Department, and The Recreation Department for their efforts.”

WITN meteorologists have said that Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat from a powerful coastal storm that is expected to affect the area Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Powerful coastal storm arriving Sunday into Monday
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police respond to carjacking

Latest News

Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Children's Village Academy
Kinston charter school facing fraud accusations