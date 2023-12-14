Threat of severe weather scraps Tarboro Christmas parade

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather Grinch has succeeded in stopping the Tarboro Christmas parade.

The Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that their annual Christmas parade will not be held this Sunday because of the threat of severe weather.

“We have consulted with several of our local television weather departments and some of our trusted advisors to make this decision,” Chamber Director Dave Sharpe said.

Sharpe also said that logistics and time constraints will make it impossible to reschedule the parade.

“We understand this is disappointing, and trust us, no one is more disappointed than our staff,” said Sharpe. “We thank the Town of Tarboro, The Tarboro Police Department, The Public Works Department, and The Recreation Department for their efforts.”

WITN meteorologists have said that Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat from a powerful coastal storm that is expected to affect the area Sunday into Monday.

