Onslow County cancels Christmas events because of Sunday storms

(unsplash.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is canceling two popular Christmas events due to forecasted bad weather on Sunday.

The Lights Over Onslow and the Holiday Drone Show won’t happen this year, according to the county.

The county staff decided to cancel due to forecasts from the National Weather Service indicating showers, scattered thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts.

The Friday lighting of the 40′ tall Christmas Tree in the Onslow Pines Park will remain as scheduled. The public is invited to visit and take photos with the tree.

