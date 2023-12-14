Advertise With Us
Modern day Super Girl overcomes cancer now paying it forward

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE had quite the honor of having Ja’Meer Bell on the show this week!

She’s a real life Super Girl who can now say that she is CANCER FREE.

Bell stopped by to share her story of fighting against Large B Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphona and the very moment where she rang the bell at the Maynard’s Children’s Hospital signifying that she kicked cancer to the curb.

This 18-year-old is so brave and probably the most inspiring thing about her is that even though she went through hard times --- she never stopped smiling or living life.

And what she’s planned moving forward is all about paying it forward.

View the FULL SEGMENT above to hear the rest of her incredible story!

CONGRATS JA'MEER!!!
