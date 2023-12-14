GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Christmas Tree Spinach Dip Breadsticks!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Christmas Tree Spinach Dip Breadsticks (12.14.2023) (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

12 oz Frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry --- or you could do FRESH)

6 oz cream cheese (softened)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 cup grated cheddar OR mozzarella cheese (***Mozzarella is the better choose!)

1 tube refrigerated thin crust pizza crust (at least 12 oz)

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

-Preheat the oven to 400-degrees.

-In a bowl, beat the spinach and cream cheese together.

-Next, add in the garlic, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper, Italian seasoning and beat together to fully combine.

-Add the parmesan cheese and half of the cheddar/mozzarella cheese then beat together. (NOTE: The other half of the cheese will be sprinkled over the filling when you shape the Christmas Tree --- a step that ENC AT THREE did not do because we were just so excited to eat!)

-To make the Christmas Tree shape, unroll the pizza crust onto a sheet of parchment paper. Then using a pizza cutter, cut one large triangle then two slightly smaller triangles. Move the smaller triangles to a second sheet of parchment paper with the “straight edges” touching to create a second big triangle of dough that’s similarly shaped to the first one you made.

-Spread the Spinach Dip across the second triangle you made and sprinkle the rest of the cheese here (NOTE: ENC AT THREE forgot to do this step because we were so excited to eat!) Then flip the first triangle over on top so you have layers of pizza dough with the spinach tip between them.

-Now, make cuts leaving about an inch in the center intact. Cut from the near center out to each side on both the right and left to create slices.

-Grab each “slice” and twist it upwards. At the top where they are short, you’ll only be able to twist halfway around and that is fine. At the bottom where they are longer, you can do two or even three twists.

-Bake for about 22-minutes or until golden brown on top and cooked through to the bottom.

-Melt butter then stir in garlic, salt and seasoning. Brush over the breadsticks and serve warm.

***PS. For folks who want something to dip the breadsticks into: Our Natalie Parsons recommends using either Ranch or Marinara Sauce. Also. if you’d like to add in some extra flavors to your Christmas Tree, try adding in some Pepperoni, Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Chicken. (”This recipe is so good that it’ll change your life!” -NP)

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see how “ENC AT THREE” assembled this recipe! And if you give this recipe a try, please make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

