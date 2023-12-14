Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston holds off Greene Central boys basketball, North Lenoir deals Ayden-Grifton first loss

Big scoring runs make for exciting game at Kinston
Kinston fights past Greene Central
Kinston fights past Greene Central(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston boys basketball team built up a big double digit lead on Wednesday night defeating rival Greene Central 64-59 in the end.

The Vikings saw the Rams come back to cut it to a two score game in the second half. They pulled back ahead late. Greene Central closed it down in the final minute but couldn’t overcome it. The Vikings are 5-2. Rams are 2-5.

North Lenoir boys got up 23 in the first half while we were there and went on to deal North Lenoir its first loss of the season 76-57.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified

Latest News

Martin County commissioners meeting ends in fireworks
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling...
Robinson scores 23 points, Heat top Hornets 115-104 to finish off home-and-home sweep
Mason Garcia ECU quarterback
Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police respond to carjacking