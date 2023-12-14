Kinston holds off Greene Central boys basketball, North Lenoir deals Ayden-Grifton first loss

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston boys basketball team built up a big double digit lead on Wednesday night defeating rival Greene Central 64-59 in the end.

The Vikings saw the Rams come back to cut it to a two score game in the second half. They pulled back ahead late. Greene Central closed it down in the final minute but couldn’t overcome it. The Vikings are 5-2. Rams are 2-5.

North Lenoir boys got up 23 in the first half while we were there and went on to deal North Lenoir its first loss of the season 76-57.

