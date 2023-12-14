Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Greenville police respond to carjacking

Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on Holden Drive.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening after an apartment was hit by gunfire.

According to police, they were sent to Centre Court apartments on Holden Drive around 6:30 pm Wednesday after someone reported hearing shots being fired.

Police say that when they arrived, they discovered the building had been hit by bullets, and a woman told them that she was sitting in her car when the person who had done the shooting came up and took her car from her at gunpoint.

According to police the woman was not injured and her car was found a short time later several miles away with no one inside.

Police said they are actively investigating the carjacking. No suspect information was available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington.
Senate passes defense policy bill with 5.2% pay raise for troops, the biggest boost in decades
Largest grant amount awarded to Lenoir County Public School teachers
Largest grant amount awarded to Lenoir County Public School teachers
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
More nurses are getting trained through the initiative between ECU Health and ECU College of...
More nurses are getting trained to treat older patients