Greenville police respond to carjacking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening after an apartment was hit by gunfire.

According to police, they were sent to Centre Court apartments on Holden Drive around 6:30 pm Wednesday after someone reported hearing shots being fired.

Police say that when they arrived, they discovered the building had been hit by bullets, and a woman told them that she was sitting in her car when the person who had done the shooting came up and took her car from her at gunpoint.

According to police the woman was not injured and her car was found a short time later several miles away with no one inside.

Police said they are actively investigating the carjacking. No suspect information was available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.