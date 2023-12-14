Advertise With Us
Greenville City Council to vote on "Project Gen"

Greenville City Council
Greenville City Council(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city council will vote on a new economic development plan that could bring nearly a thousand jobs to the area.

Greenville City Council is to vote on grant funding for “Project Gen” tonight at 6 p.m. during their first meeting.

The plan details a vision for a solar panel manufacturing company in Indgreen Corporate Park in the city.

The grant would provide the solar company with $500,000 over five years.

According to council member Marion Blackburn, the project could create up to over 900 jobs in the city, and a first step to a green economy.

The investment total could go up to $300 million, possibly making it the largest economic development plan Pitt County has seen.

Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
Martin County commissioners meeting ends in fireworks
