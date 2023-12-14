Greenville City Council to vote on "Project Gen"

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city council will vote on a new economic development plan that could bring nearly a thousand jobs to the area.

Greenville City Council is to vote on grant funding for “Project Gen” tonight at 6 p.m. during their first meeting.

The plan details a vision for a solar panel manufacturing company in Indgreen Corporate Park in the city.

The grant would provide the solar company with $500,000 over five years.

According to council member Marion Blackburn, the project could create up to over 900 jobs in the city, and a first step to a green economy.

The investment total could go up to $300 million, possibly making it the largest economic development plan Pitt County has seen.

