Greenville Choral Society presents Winter Dreams

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Choral Society is gearing up to perform this upcoming weekend.

Greenville Choral Society’s Concert Choir and New Carolina Sinfonia will present Winter Dreams on Saturday, December 16, at 7:00 PM. The concert will take place at The Memorial Baptist Church, located at 1510 Greenville Blvd SE. The concert is open to the public and free of charge. However, they are accepting new stuffed animals to donate to the TEDI Bear Foundation.

For more information on the concert or Greenville Choral Society, visit their website here.

