Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Giraffe calf dies after tragic accident at North Carolina Zoo

The giraffe calf died Wednesday.
The giraffe calf died Wednesday.(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Staff members are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born back in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate, and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he passed away from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20th, to a first-time mother, Leia (14), and father, Jack (15). He was born 6 foot tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Officials say the North Carolina Zoo family was shocked and devastated by Fenn’s death.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Powerful coastal storm arriving Sunday into Monday
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police respond to carjacking

Latest News

Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
ECU football announces addition of pair of offensive assistant coaches