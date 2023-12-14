Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A former pastor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree.

William Oswald, 62, was convicted on Dec. 1 after a five-day trial. According to Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested his two young daughters.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, Oswald’s daughters described in graphic detail the sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times. The victims alleged the abuse began when they were around 8 years old and continued until their early teens.

The assaults happened at Dunn’s Chapel Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
Daniel Rivera was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Task Force last Friday.
Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Heavy rain and wind will cause hazardous conditions Sunday and Monday.
Powerful Coastal Storm Targeting Sunday into Monday
Greenville police are investigating a carjacking that they say happened Wednesday evening on...
Greenville police respond to carjacking

Latest News

Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Greenville police respond to carjacking
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
Frustration continues for Martin County residents at commissioners meeting
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement