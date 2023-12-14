Former ECU quarterback Mason Garcia completes transfer to FCS Austin Peay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina’s quarterback room is still a work in progress but Mason Garcia has a new home Wednesday night committing to FCS Austin Peay. Garcia was expected to follow in the footsteps of Holton Ahlers at ECU but it just didn’t work out. He has two years of eligibility left.

It has been quite a day for NC State quarterbacks also. The new incoming is Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall. The guy many thought would be the starter of the future MJ Morris completed his transfer on Wednesday night to Maryland in the Big Ten.

