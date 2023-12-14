Advertise With Us
Expert advice for holiday shopping on a budget

Americans plan to charge almost $112 billion during the holiday season this year, according to a recent study by NerdWallet.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — A study by Achieve found that half of consumers plan to take on debt to fund their holiday celebrations this year.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili urged consumers to spend wisely, comparison shop, and be mindful of how much they spend this season.

Joyce said credit cards are convenient and even offer rewards and points, but only use them if they can be paid off in time to avoid interest and fees.

He said paying with cash is a good way to curb impulse buys.

“The impulse buying is very tempting, and you really want to avoid that,” Joyce explained. “You want to really track what you planned to spend and I’m sure whatever you do get will be well liked by the recipient, in any case.”

Joyce suggested reviewing holiday budgets each week to stay on track and, again, recommended consumers to plan their credit card use ahead of time.

“It doesn’t hurt right, when you put it on the credit card it doesn’t hurt, but when you open your credit statement several months later, it’s sometimes tough to pay for that,” Joyce said.

He pointed out that the longer a debt sits in an account, the more the items purchased actually cost because of all the accrued interest.

