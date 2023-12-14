Advertise With Us
ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will be deposed in Favre Mississippi Welfare case

Reportedly to be deposed January 23rd
Jon Gilbert discussed national conference realignment this morning.
Jon Gilbert discussed national conference realignment this morning.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Brett Favre welfare misappropriation case hits Greenville as ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will reportedly be deposed on January 23rd. Front Office Sports shared this report on social media today.

The case is about recovering 77 million dollars of misused Temporary Assistance for Needy Family funds which the Mississippi Department of Human Services is seeking. Favre was deposed this week.

Gilbert was the Director of Athletics at Southern Mississippi in 2017 when the case claims they received 5 million dollars of misused TANF funds for a volleyball arena.

