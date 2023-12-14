ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will be deposed in Favre Mississippi Welfare case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Brett Favre welfare misappropriation case hits Greenville as ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert will reportedly be deposed on January 23rd. Front Office Sports shared this report on social media today.

Former University of Southern Mississippi (and current East Carolina University) athletic director Jon Gilbert will be deposed on Jan. 23 as part of Mississippi's lawsuit over misappropriated welfare funds.



The USM Athletic Foundation — allegedly with Brett Favre's assistance —… pic.twitter.com/i1lH2OxuJT — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) December 14, 2023

The case is about recovering 77 million dollars of misused Temporary Assistance for Needy Family funds which the Mississippi Department of Human Services is seeking. Favre was deposed this week.

Gilbert was the Director of Athletics at Southern Mississippi in 2017 when the case claims they received 5 million dollars of misused TANF funds for a volleyball arena.

