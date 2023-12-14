DMV works to improve service by hiring new employees

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Motor Vehicles says more license examiners should help with long lines for visitors.

On Thursday, the DMV added 65 new driver’s license examiners as a part of their graduation ceremony, with around nine coming to Eastern Carolina.

The new employees will be placed through the state at various driver’s license offices. The DMV says these 65 new employees are in addition to the 57 who graduated in May.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says they are focused on the service with the main strategy of adding more driver’s license examiners. Goodwin pointed out that the DMV has faced staffing issues that affected their service.

Last year, the state agency increased their starting salary and increased pay for current employees with additional bonuses.

The DMV says it has added over 250 driver’s license examiners within the past two years. All current DMV jobs can be found here.

Officials also gave tips to help your DMV experience.

Renew early – Don’t wait until the last minute to renew your driver’s license or ID card. DMV sends a reminder card to the address on file six months before the expiration date. Customers can renew at any time during this six-month window.

Renew online – In most cases, unless they renewed online last time, customers can renew their credentials online

Make an appointment – Customers with appointments are serviced daily from office opening until 12 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance at skiptheline.ncdot.gov . Again, don't wait until the last minute. It is not uncommon for the soonest available appointment to be several weeks out.

Walk-in availability – Each full-time driver’s license office accepts walk-in customers on weekdays from 12-5 p.m. Part-time and express offices service only walk-in customers.

Be prepared – Check the DMV website to make sure you bring the required documentation for your desired service. One frequently forgotten item is a printed document proving liability insurance.

REAL ID – Customers have more time to get their REAL ID as the federal implementation date requiring a REAL ID to fly commercially or to visit federal, military, and nuclear facilities has been moved back to May 7, 2025.

