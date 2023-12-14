Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cold night ahead with another weekend storm on the way

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s by Friday morning
Charlie Ironmonger-WITN
Charlie Ironmonger-WITN(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite the plentiful sunshine, highs today will only reach the upper 40s by early afternoon. Wind speeds will perk up out of the north at around 10-20 mph. The gusty north winds will make air temperatures feel 3-6 degrees colder, helping to produce wind chill values in the 30s to 40s through the day. The brunt of the cold air will settle in Thursday night into Friday morning, as low temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Winds will swing around to the southeast and eventually the southwest Saturday into Sunday, sending our weekend air temperatures back up to the low 60s, but it will also bring a low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico to our coast. Heavy rain is expected to move in Sunday and continue into Monday, along with strong winds and potentially an isolated thunderstorm. A shift towards western NC would increase the risk for thunderstorms from I-95 to the coast. The latest trend is towards more of a coastal track, or Nor’easter type storm, with heavy rains and strong winds with a lower risk of thunderstorms, but will be monitoring that risk closely.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

