Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Brings a Colder and Breezier Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite highs near 60 on Wednesday, a dry cold front will interrupt our warming trend. The front arrives in the morning bringing breezy northerly winds and highs struggling to leave the 40s. With the breeze, expect it to feel a little colder than the air temperature shows even with sunny skies. Friday will feel more like Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. 60s return this weekend but so does active weather. Saturday will once again be the nicer of the two days. Heavy rain moves in on Sunday as winds begin to increase. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph inland with gusts near or over 50 mph along the coast. Most of the 1-3″ will fall Sunday into Sunday night with lighter rain lingering on Monday. Coastal impacts may be the worst with this system. Coastal flooding, beach erosion, and ocean overwash are all possible. Right now, severe weather is not expected but that could change depending on the track of this system. Conditions improve on Tuesday as colder air moves in. Highs may struggle to leave the 40s for a few days.

