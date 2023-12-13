Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Brings a Colder and Breezier Thursday

Watching for heavy rain and windy conditions Sunday-Monday
Zach Holder-WITN
Zach Holder-WITN(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite highs near 60 on Wednesday, a dry cold front will interrupt our warming trend. The front arrives in the morning bringing breezy northerly winds and highs struggling to leave the 40s. With the breeze, expect it to feel a little colder than the air temperature shows even with sunny skies. Friday will feel more like Wednesday with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. 60s return this weekend but so does active weather. Saturday will once again be the nicer of the two days. Heavy rain moves in on Sunday as winds begin to increase. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph inland with gusts near or over 50 mph along the coast. Most of the 1-3″ will fall Sunday into Sunday night with lighter rain lingering on Monday. Coastal impacts may be the worst with this system. Coastal flooding, beach erosion, and ocean overwash are all possible. Right now, severe weather is not expected but that could change depending on the track of this system. Conditions improve on Tuesday as colder air moves in. Highs may struggle to leave the 40s for a few days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 13th
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, December 13th
Jim Howard-WITN
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty starts to cool afternoons through Friday
First Alert Forecast December 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast December 13, 2023
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Abundant sunshine and cool temps this week
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Abundant sunshine and cool temps this week