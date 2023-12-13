WITN Home for the Holidays with Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our third segment of Home for the Holidays, Zach Holder shares with us a a recipe that truly reminds him of home.

To make Zach’s Chocolate Gravy you’ll need:

¾ cup white sugar

¼ cup cocoa

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk (3 cups is ok)

1 tablespoon butter, softened (up to two tablespoons is ok)

2 teaspoons vanilla (extra vanilla is ok)

Instructions:

Whisk sugar, cocoa, and flour into a bowl until no lumps remain.Pour in the milk and whisk until well combined. In a saucepan, cook and stir over medium-high heat until it thickens to a gravy consistency. May take up to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla. Serve warm on biscuits. You can tear biscuits into pieces first before adding gravy.

