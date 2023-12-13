WITN Home for the Holidays with Zach Holder

Advertise With Us
Home For The Holidays - Zach Holder's Chocolate Gravy
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On our third segment of Home for the Holidays, Zach Holder shares with us a a recipe that truly reminds him of home.

To make Zach’s Chocolate Gravy you’ll need:

  • ¾ cup white sugar
  • ¼ cup cocoa
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk (3 cups is ok)
  • 1 tablespoon butter, softened (up to two tablespoons is ok)
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla (extra vanilla is ok)

Instructions:

Whisk sugar, cocoa, and flour into a bowl until no lumps remain.Pour in the milk and whisk until well combined. In a saucepan, cook and stir over medium-high heat until it thickens to a gravy consistency. May take up to 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla. Serve warm on biscuits. You can tear biscuits into pieces first before adding gravy.

Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!

Be sure to join us Thursday on WITN News at 5:00 p.m. as Dave Jordan shares a recipe for 5 layer cookies.

WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.
WITN is gearing up to host our Home for the Holidays segment.

