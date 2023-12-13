Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teacher of the Week: Whitney Curry

Whitney Curry is WITN's Teacher of the Week December 13, 2023
Whitney Curry is WITN's Teacher of the Week December 13, 2023(Whitney Curry)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet WITN’s Teacher of the Week, Whitney Curry.

Curry is a sixth-grade math and social studies teacher at Chicod School in Pitt County.

Over her 16-year career in education, she has taught for 10 years and been in administration for six years.

Curry has taught in Pitt County, Beaufort County, and a private school. She also served as an assistant principal in Beaufort County.

This is her first year being back in the classroom and teaching at Chicod School. Curry says she’s grateful to be at the same school her two kids attend.

“I feel fortunate to be able to give back to the school system that poured into me and gave me a solid educational foundation,” said Curry.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Police say this person may have useful information on the homicide.
Police seek man who may have information about New Bern murder
The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Russell Jones died after suffering a medical...
Funeral arrangements set for Pamlico County detention officer
Pitt County deputies say Tremaine Edmundson was arrested Friday.
Man facing 9 drug charges after arrest in Pitt County

Latest News

Craven Community College’s Transitions Academy prepared about 40 homemade dog biscuits for...
Students make dog treats for Craven Pamlico Animal Services
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
OFFICIALS: Tarboro schools close & residents without water from 9-foot split in water main pipe
Teacher of the Week: Cymie Rawlins
Teacher of the Week: Cymie Rawlins
Teacher of the Week: Ali Langley
Teacher of the Week: Ali Langley