GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet WITN’s Teacher of the Week, Whitney Curry.

Curry is a sixth-grade math and social studies teacher at Chicod School in Pitt County.

Over her 16-year career in education, she has taught for 10 years and been in administration for six years.

Curry has taught in Pitt County, Beaufort County, and a private school. She also served as an assistant principal in Beaufort County.

This is her first year being back in the classroom and teaching at Chicod School. Curry says she’s grateful to be at the same school her two kids attend.

“I feel fortunate to be able to give back to the school system that poured into me and gave me a solid educational foundation,” said Curry.

