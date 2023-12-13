Advertise With Us
TA Loving makes annual toy donation to Maynard Children's Hospital

TA Loving toy donation to Maynard Children's Hospital
TA Loving toy donation to Maynard Children's Hospital(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There was a special delivery at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville Tuesday helping to spread Christmas joy.

Construction company TA Loving made its annual toy donation to the hospital.

In 2011, during the construction of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital, workers with TA Loving noticed hospitalized children watching from their hospital windows. This inspired their team to begin a toy drive to support these kids. Ever since TA Loving has made this an annual event for their company and their vendors to support Maynard Children’s Hospital.

In addition to the toys, TA Loving also made a $5,000 donation.

