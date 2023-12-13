Advertise With Us
State sees five more flu deaths; cases ahead of last year

(WSMV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Five more people have died from the flu, according to state health officials.

The Department of Health and Human Services released the latest numbers today.

So far, 14 people have died from the flu this season, an increase of five since the last report a week ago.

Ten of those victims were 65 or older, two between the ages of 25 and 49, one between 50 and 64, and one child between the ages of 5 and 17.

The latest data shows emergency room visits due to the flu are trending ahead of this time last year and the year before.

Last flu season, DHHS says there were 196 deaths in the state, including three children.

