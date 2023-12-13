Potential problem forces American Airlines flight from Albert Ellis to turn around

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An American Airlines flight from Jacksonville bound for Charlotte had to turn around this afternoon due to a suspected mechanical problem.

Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norm Byson says their 911 center received a call from Albert Ellis Airport about the plane with possible landing gear issues.

Multiple fire departments from three counties stood by at the airport as the plane with 53 people on board safely landed with no injuries.

American says Flight 5977 took off from Albert Ellis around 2:40 p.m. and then returned due to a possible maintenance issue.

The plane, an ERJ 145 Embraer jet, will be inspected and those on the flight will leave Albert Ellis shortly on a replacement aircraft, according to the airline.

