POLICE: Man “coded” after single-vehicle crash in Winterville

The single-vehicle accident happened on Main Street near Ragland Road around 3:00 p.m.
The single-vehicle accident happened on Main Street near Ragland Road around 3:00 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A serious crash this afternoon in Winterville injured one man.

Winterville police said the man “coded” after the crash, but EMS was able to get him breathing on his own before they rushed him to ECU Health Medical Center.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Main Street near Ragland Road around 3:00 p.m.

The car was heading into town when it ran off the right side of the street and hit a tree, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Winterville police continue to investigate why the crash happened.

