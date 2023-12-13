Advertise With Us
Sex offender charged with disseminating obscenities to children at bus stops

Taveon Hardesty, Jr. was identified after a joint effort between Havelock and New Bern police.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender is in jail on a $3.5 million bond after police say he gave children obscene material at bus stops.

Havelock police say they began investigating the case on September 15th after getting a report of a man seen around local school bus stops and giving children the material.

Taveon Hardesty, Jr. was identified after a joint effort between Havelock and New Bern police, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old man was charged with the dissemination of obscenities to a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Late last month, New Bern police charged Hardesty after they said he exposed himself at J.T. Barber Elementary School.

In that case, Hardesty was charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity and one count of felony sex offender/child unlawfully on premises.

The man is on the sex offender registry, convicted of sexual battery in 2017.

Police say their investigation is continuing and anyone with information on this case should call them at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Drug suspect shot & killed by U.S. Marshals Task Force identified
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
