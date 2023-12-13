Sex offender charged with disseminating obscenities to children at bus stops

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender is in jail on a $3.5 million bond after police say he gave children obscene material at bus stops.

Havelock police say they began investigating the case on September 15th after getting a report of a man seen around local school bus stops and giving children the material.

Taveon Hardesty, Jr. was identified after a joint effort between Havelock and New Bern police, according to a news release.

The 30-year-old man was charged with the dissemination of obscenities to a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Late last month, New Bern police charged Hardesty after they said he exposed himself at J.T. Barber Elementary School.

In that case, Hardesty was charged with two counts of felony dissemination of obscenity and one count of felony sex offender/child unlawfully on premises.

The man is on the sex offender registry, convicted of sexual battery in 2017.

Police say their investigation is continuing and anyone with information on this case should call them at 252-447-3212.

