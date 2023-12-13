Largest grant amount awarded to Lenoir County Public School teachers

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are right around the corner and the Lenoir County Education Foundation and Chamber of Commerce Prize Patrol were out spreading some of that cheer to several teachers within the Lenoir County Public School’s system.

In large part due to the foundation’s annual gold tournament and adult spelling bee fundraisers, they raised the largest amount of money than they ever have. This year there was a record-breaking 89 grants with an overall amount of $37,000 distributed to over one hundred teachers throughout 14 different schools.

“Every dollar of this money will go to classroom instruction and increasing opportunities for our kids beyond the basic opportunities we offer to all students. These grant dollars increase opportunities for our young people, so we are excited about that,” Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent, Brent Williams said.

Teachers apply for a max grant of $500 and are carefully selected by the foundation committee in December.

“It’s not who’s deserving but who was maybe a better grant writer or had a new innovative idea that we thought would be very wonderful,” Lenoir County Education Foundation Chair, April Houston said.

Many teachers wrote within their grants what it was they wanted for their classrooms and their kids and how the money would most benefit the student’s overall academic success.

“I will start being able to bring in more technology to the classroom because I am going to start teaching my kids about drones and how they are used in agriculture as far as scouting crops and applying the correct amounts of pesticides and fertilizers,” Lenoir County public school teacher, Elizabeth Hamm said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.