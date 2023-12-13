Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kid Rock says he’s ending his Bud Light boycott

Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.
Kid Rock told rightwing host Tucker Carlson he is ending his boycott of Bud Light.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recording artist Kid Rock said he is done boycotting Bud Light.

Kid Rock recently told rightwing host Tucker Carlson Bud Light “deserved a black eye and they got one” for its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, he said he’s over it.

The rapper was one of the first people to boycott the beer after it briefly partnered with Mulvaney.

In April, Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light with a machine gun and yelling profanities.

Bud Light’s Mulvaney partnership led to a significant and lasting sales slump for the brand.

Some core customers abandoned the beer, and Bud Light’s botched response alienated supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Kid Rock’s boycott may have actually ended months before his announcement. His Nashville bar was already serving Bud Light by the summer, and the musician himself was seen drinking it in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy McRoy was arrested
Former Chocowinity town clerk charged with embezzlement
Ernest Early, Jr. was wanted for the August 19th armed robbery of the Falkland Mini Mart on...
Greenville arrest ends three-month-long manhunt
David Willis was in court this morning.
Atlantic man charged in 2022 murders of two brothers
The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU

Latest News

The single-vehicle accident happened on Main Street near Ragland Road around 3:00 p.m.
Man “coded” after single-vehicle crash in Winterville
A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE...
Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway
Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year