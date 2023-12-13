Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty starts; Cool afternoons through Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure to our west continues to sponsor tons of sunshine and near-average temperatures across Eastern NC. High temperatures should to reach the mid to upper 50s through Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight low temperatures close to the freezing mark.

Wednesday night will feature a ‘blue norther’ type of cold front; a front which will send decent cold rush of air down across Eastern NC. Wind speeds may also increase out of the north at around 10-20 mph. The sustained winds will make air temperatures feel 5-10 degrees colder, helping to produce wind chill values in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Blustery conditions will continue into Thursday with high temperatures struggling to reach upper 40s. The brunt of the cold air will Thursday night and into Friday morning, as low temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Winds will swing around to the southeast and eventually the southwest, sending our weekend air temperatures back up to the low 60s, but it will also bring a low pressure system out of the Gulf of Mexico to our coast. Rain drops are expected to move in Sunday and last through the first half of Monday. Coastal low pressure systems (like this one) and their rain fields are very track dependent. If we see an easterly track shift with the low, it will reduce our rain chances, and with it being five days out, there’s still a chance we could trend dry. But for now, plan on another round of late weekend rain.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.