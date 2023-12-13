Hurricanes snap slide in Canada, beat Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Matin Necas and Seth Jarvis also scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves as the Hurricanes snapped a four-game skid.

Josh Norris scored for the Senators, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots.

The Senators opened the scoring seven minutes in, when Norris tipped in a shot by Erik Brannstrom.

Carolina tied the game with a power-play goal with 1:11 left in the period. Brady Skeji made a great pass to Necas, who beat Korpisalo on the short side.

Aho gave Carolina the lead with a power-play goal on a shot from the point at 12:18 of the second period. He picked up an assist 81 seconds later when Jarvis beat Korpisalo.

Aho added another goal at 17:19, taking advantage of poor defensive coverage and going in uncontested to score his 10th goal of the season.

Down by three to start the third period, Ottawa pressed to get back in the game, but Kochetkov was solid. He stopped Drake Batherson, who was playing his 250th career game, on a breakaway midway through the period, and also stopped Brady Tkachuk on a penalty shot late in the game.

Tkachuk was awarded the penalty shot after officials whistled Kochetkov for thowing his stick to make a save.

Ottawa was 0 for 4 on the power play and slipped to 0 for 18 on the power play in its last five home games.

Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to an upper-body injury, the team said.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in the finale of a six-game trip.

Senators: At St. Louis Blues on Thursday in the opener of a five-game trip.

