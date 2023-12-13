Advertise With Us
Horne, Burns double down to carry North Carolina State past UT Martin

NC State 81, UT Martin 67
D.J. Burns Jr.
D.J. Burns Jr.(WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, NC (AP) - DJ Horne scored 22 points making six 3-pointers and DJ Burns Jr. and Dennis Parker Jr. each recorded double-doubles and North Carolina State beat UT Martin 81-67 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Jacob Crews and Jordan Sears each scored 20 points for UT Martin. The Wolfpack led 46-35 at halftime before UT Martin got within 51-46 with two foul shots by David Kamwanga with 14:33 remaining but they never got closer.

Ben Middlebrooks made two foul shots five minutes later to extend North Carolina State’s lead to 63-52, Taylor followed with a layup after Sears’ turnover and North Carolina State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Parker sank a 3 and followed with a jumper to make it 76-54 with 5:42 remaining.

