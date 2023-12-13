Horne, Burns double down to carry North Carolina State past UT Martin

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - DJ Horne scored 22 points making six 3-pointers and DJ Burns Jr. and Dennis Parker Jr. each recorded double-doubles and North Carolina State beat UT Martin 81-67 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Jacob Crews and Jordan Sears each scored 20 points for UT Martin. The Wolfpack led 46-35 at halftime before UT Martin got within 51-46 with two foul shots by David Kamwanga with 14:33 remaining but they never got closer.

Ben Middlebrooks made two foul shots five minutes later to extend North Carolina State’s lead to 63-52, Taylor followed with a layup after Sears’ turnover and North Carolina State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Parker sank a 3 and followed with a jumper to make it 76-54 with 5:42 remaining.

