Founder of North Carolina Coastal Federation moves to new role

CARTERT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The founder of the North Carolina Coastal Federation will be stepping down as executive director and starting a new role.

Todd Miller will be handing off his title as executive director after serving in the role for more than 40 years.

“Been able to do some fairly large acquisition, restoring oysters and in more recent years marine debris effort with the hurricanes trying to keep the coast a healthy place for both people and wildlife,” said Todd Miller, Coastal Federation Founder.

The job will be filled by Braxton Davis, who is the current director of the Division of Coastal Management. He will start his new role on February 1st.

“I’ve always been impressed by his work. When we needed to start thinking about new leadership, he was at the top of my list as somebody that will be extremely well qualified,” said Miller.

Miller said it was always in his path to start the Coastal Federation.

“I actually grew up here in Carteret county. This my childhood, my playground and it’s sort of in my DNA,” said Miller.

He won’t be leaving the nonprofit for good, though - instead, he’ll be stepping into a new role as senior advisor and getting more hands-on with the projects after helping with Davis’ transition.

“Over time, I will be part of helping out on various projects that we have, and it will be really nice to be able to focus the basic mission work of the Coastal Federation, which is protecting and restoring our coast,” said Miller.

Susan White, the director of North Carolina Sea Grants, has worked with Miller for the past 15 years and feels they’ve accomplished a lot.

“I feel like the advancements in oyster aquaculture and land preservation. Certainly, their water quality priorities are critical for our coast,” said White.

Miller says he’s excited to continue his work.

“North Carolina really has one of the most spectacular, beautiful coastlines in the country. It’s just so special, and it’s really worth the effort. It’s nice to know we have this legacy for future generations,” said Miller.

WITN tried to reach out to Braxton Davis about the new role he will be stepping into but he was not available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.