First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds and heavy rain Sunday and Monday

Strong winds over 40 mph, beach erosion and heavy rain are all possible
A coastal low will have the potential to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Eastern NC
By Russell James
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday and Monday will have the potential to bring heavy rain and gusty winds across Eastern...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, and as it progresses northward, the system will have the potential to produce heavy rain and strong winds over eastern NC The impending weather hazards has prompted the WITN First Alert Weather Team to designate Sunday into Monday morning a First Alert Weather Day.

Clouds will start to increase throughout the day as mid-level moisture moves in from the south. Saturday night may start off dry, but eventually a few showers may develop along the coast. Locations from Morehead City to Cape Hatteras will have the best opportunity for a few showers. By Sunday morning, the clouds will increase throughout the day and should eventually overspread all of Eastern NC.

The first round of heavy rain is set to arrive later in the day on Sunday, and will increase in coverage through the overnight and into Monday. As the low pressure moves up the coast the system may intensify, leading to strong winds across the area.

Rainfall amounts could exceed over 1″ in several locations, including isolated amounts up to 3″ in areas along and east of Highway 17. Winds around 25 to 35 mph further inland, may increase over 40 mph along the coast. The winds could certainly lead to coastal flooding, beach erosion and overwash along Highway 12.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

